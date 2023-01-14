Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,600 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $40,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,953 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $23,100.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $11,866.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $18,004.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PRT opened at $7.47 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

