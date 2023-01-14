Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $210.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $214.13 on Tuesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.