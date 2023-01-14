Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,018.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,905.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

