BORA Trading 40.9% Higher This Week (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, BORA has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $143.27 million and approximately $32.49 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BORA Token Profile

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

