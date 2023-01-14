Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) PT at $20.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.79.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 519,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

