Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $43.63

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after buying an additional 818,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 552,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

