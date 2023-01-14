Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

