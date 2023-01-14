Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) & Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Critical Survey

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Itaú Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Corpbanca pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

44.4% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Itaú Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $24.67 billion 1.60 $4.83 billion $5.24 8.33 Itaú Corpbanca $2.68 billion 0.43 $355.43 million $0.74 4.55

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca. Itaú Corpbanca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 19.88% 14.81% 0.74% Itaú Corpbanca 13.02% 13.26% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Itaú Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 1 7 1 0 2.00 Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $79.77, suggesting a potential upside of 82.67%. Itaú Corpbanca has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.37%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Itaú Corpbanca.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Itaú Corpbanca on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as mobile, online, and overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and private wealth, and international banking services; foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit. It also offers interest rate, foreign exchange derivatives, cash flow management, mutual fund and securities brokerage, financial advisory services, asset management, insurance brokerage, treasury, and trust and custodial services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; credit and debit cards; and internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 188 branches and 402 ATMs. Itaú Corpbanca was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Itaú Corpbanca is a subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

