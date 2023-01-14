Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Firstegy

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$76.82 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.98.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,537,710 shares in the company, valued at C$109,992,396.30. Insiders have sold 282,980 shares of company stock worth $22,356,180 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

