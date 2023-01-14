Cashaa Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $195,981.28 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

