Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0334 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $356.25 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426504 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.83 or 0.30124831 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00877162 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,428,392,843 coins and its circulating supply is 10,666,238,457 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,427,021,519 with 10,664,958,586 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03382262 USD and is up 10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,877,564.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

