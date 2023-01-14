CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.53 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018319 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00231805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003142 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09769373 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,876,024.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

