Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $173.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.