Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

