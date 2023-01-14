Chemours (NYSE:CC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.90.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CC opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.