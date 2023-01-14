Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CC. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

NYSE CC opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Chemours by 15.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Chemours by 16.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chemours by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

