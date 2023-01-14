Chia Price Up 21.8% This Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $35.60 or 0.00171091 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $221.12 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00425141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,248.94 or 0.30028538 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00865786 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,211,682 coins and its circulating supply is 6,211,494 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.