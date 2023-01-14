Chia (XCH) Price Hits $36.44 on Major Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $226.27 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.44 or 0.00174334 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00431750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.24 or 0.30495316 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00927418 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,210,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,209,980 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.