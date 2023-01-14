Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Cap of $94.94 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $94.94 million and $24.35 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

