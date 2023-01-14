Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.33.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

