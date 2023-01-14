Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Palmer Knight Co’s 6th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 4.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $448.92 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

