Citigroup Downgrades Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OUKPY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.29) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Metso Outotec Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Metso Outotec Oyj

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

