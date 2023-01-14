Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7 %

Citigroup stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.