Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,053,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 361.2% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 194,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 152,362 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.19 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

