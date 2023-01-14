Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,910 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FPE opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.25.

