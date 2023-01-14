Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

