Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

