Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.52% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $31.50 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

