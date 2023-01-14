Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLV stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.