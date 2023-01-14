Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GLV stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.