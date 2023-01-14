Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $365,063.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 106,892 shares of company stock worth $4,888,242 and have sold 471,048 shares worth $19,341,757. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

