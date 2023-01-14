CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Trading Up 7.7 %

COMM stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

