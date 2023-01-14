Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $378.49 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $52.08 or 0.00248743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $378.49 million and approximately $168.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.77064552 USD and is up 9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $31,083,959.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

