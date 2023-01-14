Conflux Price Hits $0.0267 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $55.91 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,870.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00420970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00851552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00107552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00598339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00216471 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02651122 USD and is up 7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,036,881.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

