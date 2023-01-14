Continuum Finance (CTN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $10,036.13 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

