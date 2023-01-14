ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Raised to GBX 295 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.59) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNVVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.77) to GBX 235 ($2.86) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Liberum Capital started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 381 ($4.64) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.25.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

