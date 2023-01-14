Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.