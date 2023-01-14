Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

