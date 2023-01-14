Cortland Associates Inc. MO Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 8.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $45,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,425,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.78.
Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $254.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
