Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $11.17 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

