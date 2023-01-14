Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 108.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

