COTI (COTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.07 Million

COTI (COTI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $62.07 million and $10.30 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00426733 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.34 or 0.30141014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00871280 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.