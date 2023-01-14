Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,155 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

UBER stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

