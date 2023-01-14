Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Down 7.5%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Creative Technology Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Creative Technology Company Profile
Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.
