Credit Suisse Group Lowers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $266.01 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.98 and a 200 day moving average of $243.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

