Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.27.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Crown by 1,040.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 326.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Crown by 14.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.