cVault.finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $29,306.09 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $60.66 million and $29,306.09 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $6,065.99 or 0.29222030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

