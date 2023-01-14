D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.