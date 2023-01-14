DA Davidson Cuts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $31.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

