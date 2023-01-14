DAGCO Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.00.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

