Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 45.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.05. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

